Closures Lifted for Some Local Beaches After Storm

The closures begin north of Imperial Beach Pier south to the U.S.-Mexico border during the storm. Since then some of the closures have been lifted.

Closures for two local beaches were lifted Wednesday following heavy rainfall from storms.

Imperial Beach and Silver Strand shorelines were opened back up to the public, the Department of Environmental Health (DEH) announced.

The beaches were shut down due to sewage runoff from the Tijuana River.

On Wednesday, DEH said testing confirmed the water quality met the health standards for beaches in California.

The ocean shoreline from the International Border to Seacoast Drive will still be closed.

You can visit this website for more information about beach closures.