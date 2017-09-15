Bathrooms Open 24/7 Across City of San Diego Amid Hep A Outbreak - NBC 7 San Diego
Bathrooms Open 24/7 Across City of San Diego Amid Hep A Outbreak

Since the outbreak, 16 people have died and hundreds have been infected across San Diego County.

By NBC 7 Staff

    Dozens of bathrooms across the City of San Diego will remain open for 24 hours, in an effort to combat one of the worst Hepatitis A outbreaks in the county in decades.

    Friday, the city released a list of bathrooms that will be open for 24 hours in Mission Bay, Balboa Park, Downtown San Diego, Shoreline and Regional parks.

    You can see the full list here.

    On Tuesday, the city had opened 14 standalone bathrooms across San Diego's iconic Balboa Park for four hours in a pilot program. 

    Many of those affected are homeless San Diegans, according to the county. But, an estimated 30 percent are not homeless or drug users.

    Providing access to more bathrooms is an ongoing effort to tackle the outbreak.

    City officials have begun power washing parts of Downtown San Diego, including East Village. 

    On Friday, the city also announced it will be spraying more zones next week.

    The city is also requesting the county to putt 22 more handwashing stations in areas often frequented by homeless people.

    Hepatitis A is a serious disease that attacks the liver and can be life-threatening. Vaccines are available at no charge to uninsured individuals at any of the county's public health centers.

    The San Diego Central Library will host a free Hepatitis A vaccination clinic on September 19 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

    To learn more about the Hepatitis A outbreak, click here.

    Published 54 minutes ago | Updated 49 minutes ago

