Barons Market Relocates Headquarters to Poway

San Diego-based grocer Barons Market has moved its headquarters to a new office and distribution center space, totaling approximately 50,000 square feet at 12420 Kirkham Court in Poway.

The recent move came after the family-run company operated out of headquarters in Point Loma since its first store opened in 1993. Officials said the grocer has outgrown those quarters after several years of growth in its business, and the new headquarters is more central to its existing stores and customer base.

“For more than 20 years, Barons Market was run out of offices above the Point Loma store, where we could see our neighbors shopping from our desks,” said Rachel Shemirani, Barons’ vice president of marketing, in a statement.

The small-format grocery company is led by Shemirani’s father, owner and President Joe Shemirani. The company now operates a total of seven stores in San Diego and Riverside counties, with one set to open next year in Menifee.

Company officials said the new headquarters location houses 25 employees. It includes a 10,000-square-foot office space and a 40,000-square-foot distribution center.

The new office was designed in collaboration with Studio H2G, a Michigan-based design agency led by Principal Julie Dugas.

Barons officials said the new space provides ample room for the grocer’s weekly food-panel meetings, where 30 to 40 management staff get together to sample products before they’re placed on store shelves. It also has a room where representatives of Barons and local breweries sample natural foods and craft brews, to determine a menu for the market’s quarterly “Backroom Beer Pairings.”

Barons sells items including organic, natural and specialty foods.