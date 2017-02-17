Bank Robber Strikes San Diego Again

The San Diego County Crime Stoppers and FBI are searching for a robber dubbed the “deposit slip bandit” after a series of bank robberies in the San Diego and Chula Vista area.

Since Nov. 28, 2016 the deposit slip bandit has robbed or attempted to rob four banks, with the most recent one at the Banner Bank, off F Street in Chula Vista on Feb. 16.

The other robbery locations include a Wells Fargo on Garnet Avenue on Nov. 28, a US Bank on Federal Boulevard on Jan. 3, and a Wells Fargo on Scripps Ranch Boulevard on Jan. 11.

In each instance the man slips a note to a bank attendant stating he has a gun and demanding the money in the cash drawers, according to the San Diego Crime Stoppers.

The suspect has worn a jacket or sweatshirt, dark sunglasses and a hat during each robbery, and was seen fleeing the scene on foot each time. He is described as 23 to 27 years old, with a medium build and approximately 120 to 140 lbs.

Anyone who can help identify the suspect or the suspect’s location is asked to call Crime Stoppers Anonymous at 248-580-8477 or the FBI Violent Crimes Task Force at 858-580-8477.

Crime Stoppers is offering a $1,000 reward to anyone with information that leads to an arrest in this case. Anonymous texts and emails may also be sent to www.sdcrimstoppers.org, according to San Diego Crime Stoppers.