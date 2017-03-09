Gregory Huser was found dead December 12 along Park Bouelvard. Anyone with information on the identity and or location of the person(s) responsible for this murder can call the SDPD Homicide Unit at (619) 531-2293 or the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (888) 580-8477.

Homicide investigators have released the picture of a man killed in a brutal December attack in the hopes of finding the person responsible.

Gregory Huser, 66, was found dead on December 12 along Park Boulevard. The road runs along the perimeter of Balboa Park and leads to the parking area of the San Diego Zoo.

Someone called 911 at approximately 2 a.m. to report finding Huser's body in a grassy area.

SDPD homicide detectives said Huser suffered major head trauma and may have been sleeping on the embankment when he was attacked.

There have been no arrests. On March 9, San Diego County Crimestoppers released Huser's photo. San Diego police want anyone who may have been in the park on December 12 to contact them.

The SDPD Homicide Unit can be reached at (619) 531-2293. Anyone can call the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (888) 580-8477.