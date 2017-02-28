Tree Falls on Cars Along SR-163 in Balboa Park

You're watching our live stream of NBC 7 News Today

A large eucalyptus tree fell on two vehicles traveling on northbound State Route 163 at Robinson Avenue near Balboa Park early Tuesday.

Both lanes on NB SR-163 were blocked after the incident was reported at 4 a.m.

The trunk fell on the embankment of the highway so just the canopy of the tree fell on the cars.

A California Highway Patrol officer said one driver complained of minor pain but refused medical treatment.

CalTrans crews jumped in and cleared the tree from the road. By 5 a.m., both lanes were reopened to traffic.

Just more than 10 days ago, a similar incident happened along this stretch of SR-163. A woman narrowly missed injury when a twin-trunk eucalyptus tree fell and took another tree with it on February 17.