Tree Falls on Cars Along SR-163 in Balboa Park | NBC 7 San Diego
Tree Falls on Cars Along SR-163 in Balboa Park

For the second time in a month, drivers along SR-163 were struck by falling eucalyptus trees in Balboa Park

By Elena Gomez and R. Stickney

    A large eucalyptus tree fell on two vehicles traveling on northbound State Route 163 at Robinson Avenue near Balboa Park early Tuesday.

    Both lanes on NB SR-163 were blocked after the incident was reported at 4 a.m.

    The trunk fell on the embankment of the highway so just the canopy of the tree fell on the cars.

    NBC 7's Elena Gomez reports on a tree falling on northbound SR-163, surprising drivers around 4 a.m. Monday. It's the second time in just two weeks that trees have fallen on drivers along this stretch of highway.
    (Published 10 minutes ago)

    A California Highway Patrol officer said one driver complained of minor pain but refused medical treatment.

    CalTrans crews jumped in and cleared the tree from the road. By 5 a.m., both lanes were reopened to traffic.

    Just more than 10 days ago, a similar incident happened along this stretch of SR-163. A woman narrowly missed injury when a twin-trunk eucalyptus tree fell and took another tree with it on February 17.

    Published 48 minutes ago | Updated 3 minutes ago

