A man wanted in a series of armed bank robberies around San Diego was captured Wednesday in Mission Valley following a short pursuit and chase.

The so-called “Bag Trick Bandit” was arrested in the parking lot of the Mission Valley YMCA before 9 a.m., San Diego police said.

An officer spotted a U-haul truck and attempted to pull over the driver. The truck drove off, leading police on a pursuit.

“He hit a parked car. He hit the fence. He got out. He attempted to make it to the river bed,” said SDPD Robbery Division Lt. Todd Griffin.

Griffin said a K-9 took the suspect down and held him until officers could put handcuffs on him. The suspect will be treated for a dog bite, Griffin said.

The suspect was dubbed "Bag Trick Bandit" for hiding his hand inside a bag during two of the robberies, as if he was concealing a weapon.

Officials believe the same bandit was responsible for the following robberies:

December 21 – Bank of America, 2341 Ulric Street, San Diego, CA

December 21 – US Bank,4195 Genesee Avenue, San Diego, CA

January 5 – Wells Fargo Bank – 7525 Clairemont Drive, San Diego, CA

January 8 – US Bank, 3645 Midway Drive, San Diego, CA

January 22 – US Bank, 2645 Midway Drive, San Diego, CA

