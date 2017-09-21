'Bad Grandpa' Bandit Sentenced for Robbing Four Banks

The so-called "Bad Grandpa" bandit has been sentenced to 35 years in prison for robbing four banks across San Diego County.

James Saputo previously pleaded guilty to the robberies. He was initially suspected of robbing or attempting to rob at least 11 banks across Southern California.

Saputo was nicknamed the ‘Bad Grandpa’ because of the elderly disguise he wore, which included a wig, glasses and cane.

Prosecutors said Saputo has a long history of felony convictions going back to the 1980'S.

He will serve 35 years in prison.

