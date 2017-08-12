New to San Diego, this second-grader is now ready to start school.

Preparing the back-to-school punch list can be challenging for any family, but for military moms and dads arriving in a new city, this time of year can be downright stressful.

The San Diego Unified School District (SDUSD) hosted its annual Military Appreciation Open House Saturday at Tierrasanta's Deportola Middle School to help hundreds of military families who are new to San Diego get up to speed.

Parents enrolled students into their new schools.

Students also received required vaccinations and gathered helpful information about community military support groups including everything from study groups to soccer team sign-ups.



Alyssa Speaker's husband is in the U.S. Navy and recently transferred to Naval Amphibious Base Coronado. Speaker and her family have more four times over the past few years.

For her, the back-to-school event was a huge relief.

She and her soon-to-be second-grader, Dominic, arrived in San Diego less than a week ago.

"I was really worried this time around because it's the first time we've had to transfer him from one school to another," she told NBC 7.

The program helped Speaker and her son feel more settled in.

"It helps so much; it takes away some of the stress," Speaker added. "Just to get the kids enrolled and to get them where they need to be."

Dominic was all smiles, saying he was excited to start second grade.

The SDUSD estimates it serves more than 9,000 military-connected students each year.

The district hosted the event with help from active-duty military personnel from local U.S. Marine Corps, Navy, and U.S. Coast Guard bases.

Mia Funk, director of reconnection for SDUSD, said the annual enrollment fair is a way for the district to support military families and help them navigate the school system.

Funk estimated about 200 military families attended Saturday's event.

SDUSD starts the new school year on Monday, Aug. 28.

