On Sept. 11, 2017, a 9-week-old Sumatran tiger cub (left) arrived at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park from the Smithsonian’s National Zoo in Washington, D.C. The cub, born on July 11, was rejected by its mother. Keepers decided to transfer the cub to San Diego, where it could bond with another tiger cub – a 7-week-old Bengal tiger cub (right) confiscated on Aug. 23 at the U.S.-Mexico border by U.S. Customs and Border Protection during an alleged smuggling attempt. The cubs met for the first time on Sept. 11 and, according to Safari Park officials, took to each other immediately, wrestling and jumping together. (Published Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2017)

An adorable rescued Bengal tiger cub -- once the victim of a smuggling attempt at the U.S.-Mexico border in San Diego -- is settling into his new home at the San Diego Zoo nicely.

The 11-week-old cub, just a few weeks old at the time, was discovered at the U.S.-Mexico border in an alleged smuggling attempt on Aug. 24.

The rescued cub is now living with a Sumatran tiger cub rejected by his mother, flown in from the Smithsonian's National Zoo in Washington, D.C.

Authorities hope the pair will bond and socialize together so both cubs can grow up to be healthy tigers.

The tiger cub is a male about five to six weeks old and in good health, according to experts. (Published Friday, Aug. 25, 2017)

In the San Diego Zoo's most recent tweet, the now 21-pound tiger can be seen sucking at a bottle of milk.

At 21 lbs. 🐯#RescueCub still gets a 🍼with his solid meals 🍖. pic.twitter.com/FcXMwH3hNO — San Diego Zoo Safari (@sdzsafaripark) October 11, 2017

