An adorable rescued Bengal tiger cub -- once the victim of a smuggling attempt at the U.S.-Mexico border in San Diego -- is settling into his new home at the San Diego Zoo nicely.
The 11-week-old cub, just a few weeks old at the time, was discovered at the U.S.-Mexico border in an alleged smuggling attempt on Aug. 24.
The rescued cub is now living with a Sumatran tiger cub rejected by his mother, flown in from the Smithsonian's National Zoo in Washington, D.C.
Authorities hope the pair will bond and socialize together so both cubs can grow up to be healthy tigers.
In the San Diego Zoo's most recent tweet, the now 21-pound tiger can be seen sucking at a bottle of milk.
Doesn't get much cuter than that!
Published 2 hours ago