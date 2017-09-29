Border Patrol Discover $1 Million in Cocaine

Border Patrol agents arrested two men for smuggling nearly $1 million worth of cocaine at a checkpoint in Temecula Thursday.

The men were driving a 1999 Chevrolet Malibu Sedan on Interstate 15 in Temecula when agents conducted a vehicle stop near a Border Patrol checkpoint on Interstate 15 in Temecula, according to the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP).

A K-9 alerted agents during a search and 32 bundles of cocaine were discovered stashed in the front wheel wells and bumper. The drugs weighed 75.96 pounds with an estimated street value of $987,454.

Both alleged smugglers are 30-years-old and in custody at a Riverside County detention facility and facing state narcotics smuggling charges.

Since October 1, 2016, Border Patrol agents in the San Diego Sector have seized 2,960 pounds of cocaine.