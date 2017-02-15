BAE Systems Dedicates New Dry Dock | NBC 7 San Diego
NBC_OTS_SD

BAE Systems Dedicates New Dry Dock

By Brad Graves - SDBJ Staff

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    BAE Systems, Inc./Twitter
    San Diego-based BAE System's new dry dock, called the Pride of California, was unveiled on Feb. 11.

    BAE Systems Ship Repair in Barrio Logan dedicated its new dry dock and revealed its name during a ceremony on Feb. 11. The 950-foot floating repair facility will be called the Pride of California.

    The facility dramatically increased BAE’s ship repair capacity, joining the company’s smaller, 568-foot dry dock, called the Pride of San Diego.

    BAE Systems, a defense contracting giant based in the United Kingdom, will put its new dry dock to work next week when it will place the USS New Orleans into the facility for $36 million worth of maintenance and repairs. Additional work could bring the value of the deal to $51.6 million. Work will conclude in March 2018. The New Orleans is an amphibious transport dock of the San Antonio class, which carries U.S. Marines and their landing craft.

    The new BAE dry dock was manufactured in Qingdao, along China’s northern coast, and towed to San Diego, arriving in early December.

     Additional stories from the San Diego Business Journal are available here. Sign up for their free daily email newsletter.

    Published 17 minutes ago

    Get the latest from NBC 7 San Diego anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices