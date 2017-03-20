Guillermo Gradilla, age 17, was last seen in the 600 block of 67th Street, in San Diego.

A 17-year-old teenager with autism and a medical disorder involving seizures has gone missing in San Diego Monday.

Guillermo Gradillo disappeared at the 600 block of 67th Street just before 1 p.m., when he ran away from his aunt's residence, according to San Diego Police. He knows how to use public transit.

His aunt believes Gradillo may have gone to Tijuana because that's where his mother lives. She said he also may have gone to Los Angeles because that's where his father lives.

Police say he has no money or any means to support himself. Gradillo did not take a cell phone with him.

He has run away multiple times before, according to San Diego Police. Previously, Gradillo has been found in Tijuana, San Diego and Orange County.