Authorities have identified the three people killed in a pursuit crash on Interstate 15 three weeks ago.

Israel Caballero, 18, a U.S. Citizen, Gloria Lopez-Lopez, 15, a Mexican national and Raul Quiroz-Quiroz, 20, a Mexican national, were all killed when an SUV tried to outrun law enforcement authorities in a pursuit along southbound I- 15 on August 10.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials previously confirmed none of the people in the suspect's vehicle was wanted in a homicide investigation.

Moments after its driver lost control, the SUV slammed into a guard rail and went over the side of the interstate near Rancho Bernardo, federal officials said.

U.S. Border Patrol agents said they were pursuing the SUV because the license plate was thought to have been connected to a homicide investigation and human smuggling operations.

On Friday, Endicott told NBC 7 none of the SUV occupants was a suspect in a homicide.

A 22-year-old man from San Juan Bautista, Mexico was the only survivor, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The collision and investigation prompted a SigAlert along the I-15 corridor for hours, affecting thousands of people.