One Killed in Grantville Crash

At least one person was killed in a crash involving a motorcyclist and a vehicle in the Grantville area of San Diego Monday afternoon.

The crash, involving a motorcyclist and a vehicle, occurred at 4:39 p.m. on the 10000 block of San Diego Mission Road across Rancho Mission Road.

According to San Diego police, first responders were attempting CPR on the motorcyclist.

One person was later confirmed dead.

A woman who is pregnant was also involved in the crash. She was transported to Sharp Memorial Hospital with unknown injuries.

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.