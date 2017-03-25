NBC 7's Ramon Galindo is on campus at University of California San Diego where Gloria and other local lawmakers are discussing the future of health care with the public.

Assemblyman Todd Gloria (D-San Diego) hosted a public town hall meeting Saturday morning to discuss the state of health care after the GOP’s decision to withdraw the American Health Care Act on Friday.

Attendees heard from Gloria, Congresswoman Susan Davis, Senator Ed Hernandez and Senator Toni Atkins on campus at the University of California San Diego about the future of the Affordable Health Care Act and how future changes may impact citizens.

President Trump has made it clear that he still plans to repeal Obamacare at some point, and local democratic lawmakers want to inform the community about future efforts from the GOP.

Two weeks ago, U.S. Rep. Darell Issa and Duncan Hunter held separate town halls of their own in Oceanside and Ramona, respectively. Demonstrators gathered outside of both Issa and Hunter’s offices in the weeks leading up to their town halls.

After the GOP announced it would withdraw its health care bill on Friday, Issa issued this statement:

"We will go back to the drawing board and get this right for each and every American concerned with high costs in their health care and ever-dwindling choices and access to care," Issa said.

Saturday’s town hall is taking place in the West Ballroom of UCSD’s Price Center.