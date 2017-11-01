Artist Paints World's Largest Mural on Border Fence

“We are protesting the fact that our federal government and state agencies in Tijuana have let us down,” said Mayor Serge Dedina at a press conference Wednesday. (Published 2 hours ago)

As border wall prototypes move forward, some artists have set up artistic displays with a political message on both sides of the U.S.-Mexico border.

The latest is arist Enrique Chiu, who is painting the world's largest mural on the Mexican side of the border fence.

The artist, based in Mexico, is using spray paint to do it and is set to break a world record. He said he is creating the piece to call attention to the impact of a proposed border wall, by creating something huge.

His project is called the Brotherhood mural. He is also bringing together artists in hopes of creating a discussion about immigration issues.

Chiu said he plans to paint stretches of the fence in every border town and if the proposed wall is built, he said he will paint that also.

This coming after a giant baby art display was set up on the Mexico side of the fence in Tecate facing the U.S. in September.

The image was erected by artist Frances JR as both artwork and a political statement.



