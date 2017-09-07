The image was erected by artist Frances JR as both artwork and a political statement.

Anyone passing through Tecate, Mexico might see a giant display that is hard to miss: a young child looking over a border wall towards the United States.

The black and white billboard is held up by a wooden structure on the Mexico side. It shows a baby reaching a hand over the barrier.

The image was erected by artist Frances JR as both artwork and a political statement.

JR said at a press conference Thursday that he did it so that American legislatures "have a heart" as they pass policies on immigration in the United States that will affect millions.

He added that many of the people who cross the border do so with the hope of having a better life and he wanted to remind people of that through this project.







