Alcohol-Fueled Argument Prompts Pickaxe Attack: Deputies

Arthur Miller is suspected of striking his longtime friend with a pickaxe during an argument at a home on Paloma Lane

By Monica Garske

    An alcohol-fueled argument between longtime friends in San Diego turned violent Wednesday when a man allegedly attacked another with a pickaxe, deputies confirmed.

    According to Sgt. Alex Navarro, of the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department (SDSO), a deputy responded to a report of an assault just before 4:45 a.m. at a home in the 300 block of Paloma Lane in unincorporated El Cajon.

    Officials said suspect Arthur Miller had been visiting his longtime friend. The men had both been drinking and, at one point, got into a heated argument. Things turned physical when Miller allegedly grabbed a pickaxe and attacked his friend, striking the victim several times with the tool.

    Miller then fled the scene. Medics treated the victim on the spot; he was not taken to a hospital and is expected to recover. The victim’s name was not released.

    Deputies in Lakeside soon found Miller a short distance away from the crime scene. He was arrested and booked into San Diego Central Jail on one count of assault with a deadly weapon, Navarro said.

    No further details about the motive behind the alleged attack were immediately released. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information on this case can reach out to Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.

    Published 3 hours ago

