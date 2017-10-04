San Diego homicide investigators have arrested a man in a brutal attack in the Manzanita Canyon homeless encampment in the City Heights neighborhood.

Alberto Lizarraga, 24, of San Diego was arrested on Knollwood Road on Thursday, September 28. He was booked into San Diego County jail on charges of murder and attempted murder.

Lizarraga is accused of stabbing and killing a man on Monday, September 25. SDPD officers were called to Manzanita Canyon at 9:23 p.m. for the report of an assault.

They discovered 29-year old Sonny Gonzalez bleeding from a stab wound to his neck. Gonzalez died from his injuries at nearby Mercy Hospital.

During the investigation, it was discovered Lizarraga had stabbed a second victim during the assault, police said.

The victim, a woman who has not been identified, was treated at Mercy Hospital and survived her injuries.

The canyon is located east of the Interstate 805 and State Route 15 connector, north of State Route 94.

Anyone with information related to the homicide can speak with the SDPD Homicide Unit at (619)531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at (888)580-8477. No further details were currently available.