Friends describe James Celani as a leader and protector. He was shot and killed over the weekend at Horton Plaza in Downtown San Diego. NBC 7's Omari Fleming has the story.

San Diego police have arrested a man accused of opening fire on a U.S. Navy service member, unprovoked, outside a comedy club at San Diego's Horton Plaza mall, killing him.

Arrow Morris, 39, of San Diego, has been booked into San Diego County Jail on one count of murder in the death of 43-year-old James Celani. Morris was also charged with one count of attempted murder, robbery, dissuading a witness and violation of parole.

Photo of James Celani.



SDPD Homicide Investigators say Morris was outside the Mad House Comedy Club on Saturday evening just before midnight.

Morris was arguing with a woman outside the club before the shooting took place.

During that argument, police said, he took her purse and walked away from the club.

As he walked away from the club, he bumped into the victims: Celani and his cousin.

Without provocation, he shot both victims, police said.

Celani was shot in his chest and taken to UC San Diego Medical Center. Despite life-saving measures, he was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Celani was Navy pilot who later worked with drone technology. As part of Naval Special Warfare, Celani supported Navy SEAL teams working tactical operations.



The second victim, a 29-year-old Riverside resident, was shot in the leg. He is expected to survive.

Homicide detectives found Morris in Serra Mesa at approximately 6 p.m. on Monday, police said. He was arrested in public.

A second suspect remains on the loose. Police have identified the man, but detectives are working to determine how, exactly, he was involved in the shooting.

He has not been arrested, and police will not release his identity.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Homicide Unit at (619) 531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.