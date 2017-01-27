The arraignment of a suspected drunk driver accused of killing two of his passengers in a crash Wednesday night near Campo has been postponed until Monday.

The California Highway Patrol (CHP) says that Ryan Gary Renz, 24, was traveling at a high rate of speed on southbound Buckman Springs Road south of Lake Morena Drive in unincorporated San Diego County just before 7 p.m. when he lost control of his 2014 Volkswagen Jetta and struck a large tree, sending his vehicle into a roll.

The two passengers in his car, 26-year-old Dillon Cody Wiltfong and Johnny Ray Meyer Jr., 23, both Campo residents, were both pronounced dead at the scene, according to the CHP. Renz, also from Campo, suffered minor injuries from the crash.

Renz was booked into the San Diego County Jail on murder and felony DUI charges.

He will be arraigned on Monday at 1:30 p.m.