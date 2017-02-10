Armed Robbery Reported at Metro PCS in San Marcos

An armed robbery at a Metro PCS store was reported Friday in San Marcos, the San Diego County Sheriff's Department (SDSO) confirmed.

The robbery was reported around 3:51 p.m. on the 200 block of San Marcos Boulevard.

SDSO said it is unclear what was stolen.

San Diego Police told NBC 7, it's too early to say if this incident is connected to the string of robberies targeting Metro PCS stores across San Diego County.

No other information was available.

Check back for updates on this breaking news.