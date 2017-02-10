Armed Robbery Reported at Metro PCS in San Marcos | NBC 7 San Diego
NBC_OTS_SD

Armed Robbery Reported at Metro PCS in San Marcos

By Jaspreet Kaur

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Getty Images/File

    An armed robbery at a Metro PCS store was reported Friday in San Marcos, the San Diego County Sheriff's Department (SDSO) confirmed.

    The robbery was reported around 3:51 p.m. on the 200 block of San Marcos Boulevard.

    SDSO said it is unclear what was stolen. 

    San Diego Police told NBC 7, it's too early to say if this incident is connected to the string of robberies targeting Metro PCS stores across San Diego County.

    No other information was available.

    Check back for updates on this breaking news.

    Published 48 minutes ago

    Get the latest from NBC 7 San Diego anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices