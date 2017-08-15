Armed Robbery Reported at Game Stop in Lake Murray

Police responded to report of an armed robbery at a Game Stop store in Lake Murray.

A Game Stop store in Lake Murray was robbed at gunpoint Tuesday evening, police confirmed.

The robbery occurred at 5:28 p.m. on the 8800 block of Navajo Road near Lake Murray Boulevard, according to the San Diego Police Department (SDPD). The store is near State Route 125.

A suspect in his 50s, armed with a handgun, told the clerk his friend was outside as a lookout, police said.

At this time, it is unknown what the suspect stole.

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.