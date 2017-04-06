An armed man attempted to rob a grocery store, sending one person to the hospital in Scripps Ranch Thursday night, confirmed San Diego Police.

The victim was smacked with a pistol and taken to the hospital with injuries that do not appear serious, said police.

A man wearing a hoodie and wielding a gun reportedly fired multiple shots while stealing from a store on the 10200 block of Scripps Trail, according to police. The robbery happened at about 9:40 p.m.

Police say nobody was hit by the gunfire. The suspect got away with an unknown amount of cash. An ABLE helicopter is searching the area.

No other information was immediately available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this breaking story. Details may change as more information becomes available.

