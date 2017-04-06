Armed Man Fires Multiple Shots While Robbing Grocery Store in Scripps Ranch | NBC 7 San Diego
Armed Man Fires Multiple Shots While Robbing Grocery Store in Scripps Ranch

The victim was pistol whipped and taken to a nearby hospital.

By Cassia Pollock

    An armed man attempted to rob a grocery store, sending one person to the hospital in Scripps Ranch Thursday night, confirmed San Diego Police.

    The victim was smacked with a pistol and taken to the hospital with injuries that do not appear serious, said police.

    A man wearing a hoodie and wielding a gun reportedly fired multiple shots while stealing from a store on the 10200 block of Scripps Trail, according to police. The robbery happened at about 9:40 p.m.

    Police say nobody was hit by the gunfire. The suspect got away with an unknown amount of cash. An ABLE helicopter is searching the area.

    No other information was immediately available.

    Published 2 hours ago | Updated 26 minutes ago

