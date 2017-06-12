Are Your Allergies Worse Lately? Experts Explain Why

Medical experts say allergies may be worse for people living in San Diego lately. The reason why might have to do with the drought.

"Now that we are out of the drought and there's been more rain and water it is easier for plants to grow," said Dr. Eric White, an optometrist with VSP Network, based in San Diego. "That puts a lot more allergens into the air like pollen."

Dr. White said those with allergy symptoms might experience dry and itchy eyes, runny nose, coughing, sore throat or other symptoms.

“We’re having a lot more frequency of people coming in with allergy attacks," said Dr. White.



Dr. White said there are over the counter remedies for allergies. For example, taking an anti-histamine can help with symptoms of sneezing, dry eyes and coughing.

Dr. White also added for dry eyes, it is important to use eye drops, which can offer instant relief.

