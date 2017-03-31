Sales Tax Goes Up in Chula Vista and Del Mar

Effective April 1, those who live and shop in two local cities will pay a little more for their purchases. In Chula Vista, sales tax will go up by a half-cent for the next 10 years. In Del Mar, sales tax will increase by 1 percent. Both increases

Starting Saturday, receipts will look slightly higher for those who shop in Chula Vista or Del Mar, as a sales tax increase approved by voters is implemented.

Effective April 1, the sale tax in Chula Vista will go up by a half-cent, while the sales tax in Del Mar increases by 1 percent. Both hikes are intended to help fund public projects in the communities and were approved by voters in the Nov. 8, 2016, election.

Chula Vista’s sale tax increase – known to voters as Measure P – is temporary, designed to be in effect for the next 10 years.

According to the city’s website, it is projected to raise $178 million to help “fund high-priority infrastructure need,” including upgrades to equipment used by police officers, firefighters, paramedics and 911 officials. Funds will also be used to repair streets and sidewalks, replace storm drains, improve parks and repair recreation facilities.

Meanwhile, Del Mar’s sales tax hike – known to voters in the community as Measure Q – will help pay for large public projects and services including improving roads by undergrounding utility lines and beautifying streets. Funds will also be used to provide additional safety services and improve community parks, according to the city’s website. The increase brings the sales tax in Del Mar to 8.75 percent.