Andaz San Diego Hotel Completes $4 Million Makeover
Ignite San Diego

Ignite San Diego

Local business spotlight

Andaz San Diego Hotel Completes $4 Million Makeover

By Lou Hirsh - SDBJ Staff

    Photo courtesy of Andaz San Diego
    A room at Andaz San Diego.

    Operators of the Andaz San Diego hotel, in downtown’s Gaslamp Quarter, have completed a $4 million makeover of the property’s guest rooms and meeting spaces.

    According to a statement, all 159 rooms and suites received amenity and design upgrades, overseen by design firm Gensler. The property, at 600 F St., now has a new event space called “The Gallery” and other social gathering spaces, adding to its existing 18,000 square feet of meeting areas.

    Rooms have new carpet and flooring, luxury mattresses, lighting, and furniture that includes couches that pull out for lounging. New artwork throughout the property includes works by noted local photographer Christine Finkelson, San Diego street artist Kelsey Montague and art gallery owner and artist Alexander Salazar, among others.

    Published 28 minutes ago | Updated 26 minutes ago

