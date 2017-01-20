American Red Cross Closes Evacuation Shelter in Chula Vista

A tree fell in the front yard of a home and hit a family's car on the 1400 block of Elmwood Court Chula Vista.

Heavy rainfall and powerful winds toppled trees and caused flooding across San Diego County Friday.

At least 10 homes in Chula Vista were damaged due to fallen trees, according to the San Diego American Red Cross.

An evacuation shelter was opened in Chula Vista for anyone who in need of assistance.

Just after 10 p.m., Friday, the shelter, located at the Parkway Community Center on 373 Park Way was closed down.

Anyone dealing with damage to homes or busineses due to the storm is asked to contact the County Office of Emergency Services online.

To stay up to date on the latest weather alerts, including flood advisories and warnings, make sure to download NBC 7’s free news app. There is also a local, interactive radar.