The American Flag Day Installation Ceremony, commemorating the 240th Flag Day, will be observed Wednesday by the City of San Diego and Boy Scout Troops 622 and 685, at the Rancho Peñasquitos Library.

Flag Day commemorates the adoption of the flag of the United States of America, which occurred on June 14, 1777, by Congressional resolution.

A Boy Scout from the Rancho Mesa District of the Boy Scouts of San Diego-Imperial Council brought to Councilmember Chris Cate's attention that some of the City facilities in his community did not have American flags.

"To me, our U.S.A. flag represents freedom, a place where everyone can be themselves, and the dedication that we all have to working together," said 15-year-old Lorenzo Fisher from Troop 622.

On March 3, $7,200 from the City of San Diego's Community Projects, Program & Services Funding Program was allocated by District 6 to the Public Works Department-Facilities Division.

The money was used to purchase and install exterior wall mounted flags for 23 branch library locations.

"I am proud to be an American. American flags symbolize freedom, prosperity, and hope. I am glad the Boys Scouts brought their concern to my attention so I could resolve it," stated Cate.