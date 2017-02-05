The American Bar Association (ABA) honored San Diego Superior Court Outreach Coordinator Julie Myres with its Burnham “Hod” Greeley Award. The Court announced in press release Myers received the award at the ABA’s mid-year conference on Feb. 3.

The annual award is given to “… a person or organization who has made a significant positive impact on public understanding of the role of the judiciary in a democratic society and importance to the rule of law.”

As Outreach Coordinator, Myres leads the San Diego Superior Court’s Community Outreach and Education programs.

“I am honored and thrilled to receive this award on behalf of the San Diego Superior Court’s Community Outreach and Education program,” Myres said.

The outreach program Myers oversees is one the largest in the nation with 15,000 people participating in the initiative, according to the Court release.

“Our Court is committed to educating our community, especially our youth, about the important role the judicial system plays in a thriving democracy,” she said.

Each year students in fifth through 12th grade meet with judges and experience the entire judicial system—including sitting in on trials.

“It is important for people to literally walk the halls of a courthouse and observe a court hearing,” Myres said. “This personal contact makes a real impact.”

Programs she has worked on include Passport to Life, Justice 101, and the San Diego County Mock Trial Competition.

“Julie Myres has been an innovator for the San Diego Superior Court and the legal community in creating outreach programs for the students of San Diego County,” said San Diego Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Barton. “She has brought tens of thousands of students into our courts and has greatly expanded awareness of the role of the third branch of government and the rule of law.”

Myers accepted the Association’s award during the Judicial Division Welcome Breakfast. The award honors the late Hawaiian attorney Burnham “Hod” Greeley.