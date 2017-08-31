Ambulance, Car Collide in Carmel Mountain Ranch

Two people were injured when a car and ambulance collided in San Diego Thursday.

“The ambulance was coming off the freeway and the private vehicle was going eastbound on Carmel Mountain Road,” said San Diego Fire-Rescue Capt. Jared Cheselske.

There were two people in the Ford Mustang who suffered minor injuries, he said. They were described as teenagers by fire officials.

NBC 7 learned the two medics in the ambulance were uninjured. There was no patient being transported in the ambulance at the time of the collision.

It is not clear which vehicle had the right of way. The incident was under investigation by San Diego police.