New Mexican authorities say they believe the mother of three boys who are missing could be driving them through Arizona to southern California, where she has family.

The woman, 28-year-old Laria Anderson, isn't facing criminal charges at the time and has full custody of the boys. But the Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office says detectives are concerned for their safety after Anderson made threatening comments to the boys' father early Sunday morning.

The sheriff's office says Anderson made threats against the lives of her children and herself during a fight with their father.

The boys are 6, 8 and 9 years old and were last seen early Sunday morning and were taken from a home on the southwest side of Albuquerque.

The Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office says they could be in imminent danger and that their mother may be armed with a handgun.

Police believe they could be in a silver 2009 Kia Spectra, license plate AAYR80.

They're asking Anderson to get the boys to safety.

For details on the Amber Alert, click here.

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.