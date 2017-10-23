Amazon Says It Has Received 238 Proposals for 2nd Headquarters

Amazon says it received 238 proposals from cities and regions hoping to be the home of the company's second headquarters.

The online retailer kicked off its hunt for a second headquarters in September, promising to bring 50,000 new jobs and spend up to $5 billion.

Proposals from cities, states and regions were due last week, and Amazon made clear that tax breaks and grants would be a big deciding factor on where it chooses to land.

The San Diego Regional Economic Development Corporation identified four potential sites that could house HQ2.

They include a site in Mission Valley, a few locations downtown, the Milennia development in Chula Vista and the Frontera Business Park by the U.S.-Mexico border.

The Chula Vista City Council approved incentives including a shovel-ready office location at the Millenia Development on Millenia Avenue and Birch Road as well as $10 million in development fees that would be forgiven. On top of that offer, the city would pay back property taxes for 30 years.

Amazon.com has said the second headquarters will be a full equal to its Seattle home. The company says it will announce a decision sometime next year.