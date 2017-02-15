All-You-Can-Fly Airline Surf Air to Expand to San Diego International Airport | NBC 7 San Diego
All-You-Can-Fly Airline Surf Air to Expand to San Diego International Airport

Frequent fliers departing from San Diego International Airport will have one more option when picking an airline to fly.

By Samantha Tatro

    Good news for frequent fliers departing from San Diego International Airport.

    The all-you-can-fly airline, Surf Air, plans to expand its service to Montgomery Field later this year. 

    The airline already flies out of Carlsbad's McClellan-Palomar Airport, where it takes passengers to the LA Metro area, Santa Barbara or Hawthorne Municipal Airport. 

    The Santa Monica-based airline confirmed to NBC 7 San Diego that its expanded service will launch sometime during the second quarter of this year, though officials did not want to commit to a specific start date. 

    The flight schedule has not been finalized, Surf Air officials told NBC 7, but a pre-sale on the airline's website shows five daily flight options to the Los Angeles area and back, through Hawthorne Municipal Airport. 

    Frequent fliers pay a one-time fee of $1,000 as well as a monthly membership fee of $1,950. In return, Surf Air mebers can fly whenever and wherever the airline goes, sans security lines. 

