All-Veteran Jet Team Barrel Rolls Into the Miramar Air Show

Stunt flying at the Miramar Air Show is not for the faint of heart, and the members of the Patriots jet team know a little something about courage – they’re all veterans.

Rob "Scratch" Mitchell pilots an L-39 Albatross along with five other retired military fighter pilots for a 26-minute aerobatic show above the clouds.

“It's fun to be here in the midst of all our military brethren,” he said Saturday. “Just the magnitude of the Miramar Show makes it one of our favorite ones.”

The team was formed in 2003 by aviator Randy Howell based in Byron, California. The team has logged more than 105,000 flight miles and more than 1,500 airshows.

“We have airplanes in the aerobatic box more times than any other jet team in the world,” Patriots pilot Michael "Smurf" Temby told NBC 7.

The Patriots Jet Team will perform from 1:25 p.m. Sunday at the Miramar Air Show.



