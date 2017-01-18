All lanes of northbound Interstate 5, south of Commercial Avenue near Downtown San Diego, have reopened.
Police activity in the area closed the busy freeway during rush hour for hours.
Commuters heading home - especially those using the Coronado Bridge and neighborhoods near Barrio Logan - faced long delays as they traveled through the area.
The closed section of the highway was south of Imperial Avenue, just south of Downtown San Diego.
No other information was immediately available.
Published at 3:27 PM PST on Jan 18, 2017 | Updated at 7:44 PM PST on Jan 18, 2017