At one point all the lanes on northbound Interstate 5 were closed south of Commercial due to police activity. Part of the MTS Orange Line service was also closed. NBC 7’s Megan Tevrizian reports. (Published Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017)

CHP Closed All Lanes of Northbound I-5 South of Commercial

All lanes of northbound Interstate 5, south of Commercial Avenue near Downtown San Diego, have reopened.

Police activity in the area closed the busy freeway during rush hour for hours.

Commuters heading home - especially those using the Coronado Bridge and neighborhoods near Barrio Logan - faced long delays as they traveled through the area.

The closed section of the highway was south of Imperial Avenue, just south of Downtown San Diego.

No other information was immediately available.