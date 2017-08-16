Man Wins $1.5M With Mega Millions Ticket Purchased in Chula Vista - NBC 7 San Diego
Man Wins $1.5M With Mega Millions Ticket Purchased in Chula Vista

The lucky winner matched five of the six numbers in the July 21 Mega Millions drawing

By Monica Garske

    A man who bought a very lucky lottery ticket in Chula Vista last month can now officially call himself a millionaire: his slip fetched him a cool $1.5 million prize.

    Alexander Olimpo dropped $2 on a couple of Mega Millions tickets at the CVS Pharmacy located at 380 H Street in Chula Vista. One of those tickets – both of which were Quick Picks – was worth $1,502,885 after the July 21 drawing.

    According to California Lottery officials, Olimpo’s ticket was just one number short of the Mega Millions jackpot. It matched five of the six winning numbers – 18-31-36-50-74 – missing only the Mega number, 10.

    Olimpo’s ticket had the number 9 as the Mega number pick. Had the ticket had one number higher, it would’ve won the $248 million jackpot.

    When lottery officials asked Olimpo what he plans to do with his winnings, his answer was short, simple and, as any married man would agree, smart.

    "My wife has a lot of plans," he joked.

    The Mega Millions jackpot soared to $393 million ahead of the Aug. 11 drawing. The winning ticket in that drawing was sold in Illinois.

    The jackpot is now at $20 million, with the next Mega Millions drawing happening this Friday at 8 p.m.

