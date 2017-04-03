After a man survived a jump from a bridge on the I-5, this highlighted the importance of inflatable cushions to prevent suicides. NBC 7's Artie Ojeda explains how the fire department obtained the giant airbag that helped saved his life.

There is an incredible story on how the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department (SDFD) obtained the giant air mattress used to help a despondent man threatening to jump off a bridge over Interstate 5.

It all starts with firefighter Benjamin Vernon.

Vernon was one of two firefighters who was stabbed during a routine medical call in June 2015. He suffered a punctured lung in the attack.

He recalls laying on a table, naked, in the emergency room, a tube being inserted in his chest to re-inflate his lung, when by chance, then Fire Chief Javier Mainar walked in and asked if there was anything he could do.

“The first thing he said was ‘Ben, what can I get you?’ And he probably meant ‘could I get you a cup of water,’ but I took that as the opportunity. I said ‘Chief, now that I got you here, I want to buy a rescue air cushion to save potential jumpers off bridges,” said Vernon.

It may seem like an unusual and unexpected request at that moment, but for the previous year, Vernon had been trying to figure out a way to talk to the Chief about the air mattress.

A year earlier, Vernon was on a call involving a despondent 19-year old woman threatening to commit suicide. After three hours of negotiation, she jumped from a bridge, and died at his feet.

“She jumped. She landed at my feet, opened her eyes, spoke to me a few times and then she died,” said Vernon.

Vernon was eventually able to convince the Chief to purchase the air mattress, and in yet another twist to the story, he learned the department obtained the mattress on the day he testified against the man who stabbed him.

“I was in court waiting to testify and I got the text, and that made feel really good and helped me kind of relaxed and testify,” said Vernon.

The air mattress is formally known as a Rescue Air Cushion. The cost is $15,000. Its 20 feet wide, 20-feet long, and 9-feet high. It’s rated to protect a jumper from 100-feet.

The head of the San Diego Police Department credits the mattress for helping to save the man in the Interstate 5 incident. Even though the man sidestepped the mattress, it forced him to land in bushes.

“I actually called for the deployment of the bag in a chance if he fell off the rail he would actually fall on the bag,” said Lt. Mark Bennett.

“He saw the rescue air cushion, and he didn’t want to go for that, but he landed in the bushes and we saved the day anyway. It feels like a win for me,” said Vernon.