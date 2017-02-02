After reports of shots fired in San Diego's Valencia Park neighborhood, O'Farrell Charter School was put on lockdown, San Diego Police (SDPD) officer Hodge said.

The incident happened shortly after 3 p.m. Thursday when someone called to report gunshots at 61st and Alderley Street, police said.

Officers arrived on scene and began searching for a person responsible, Hodge said.

The school called police and asked if they should be put on lockdown. Authorities locked down the school at approximately 3:14 p.m.

Police have not located any suspects or victims at this time, and have not confirmed gunshots were fired.

No other information was immediately available.

Check back for updates on this breaking news story.