The ad was meant to appear after Republicans voted to replace the ACA, but still aired after the vote was pulled.

Hours after the GOP pulled their bill to replace Obamacare Friday, an ad asking constituents to “thank Congressman Darrell Issa for keeping his promise and replacing the Affordable Care Act with a better health care you deserve,” began airing.

The ad was paid for by the conservative American Action Network, and similar ads were run for 11 Republican congressmembers.

The House was Representatives was supposed to vote on the Republican’s American Health Care Act, which would replace the Affordable care Act put signed into law by President Obama in 2010, but the bill lacked support among the GOP, and House Speaker Paul Ryan and President Trump agreed to scrap the vote.

NBC 7 reached out to Congressman Issa about the ads, but we have not heard back at this time.

Ads also ran for congressmembers in Fresno and Iowa.