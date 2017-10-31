Adoption Fees Half Off on Many Dogs, Cats For Halloween at County Animal Shelters - NBC 7 San Diego
Adoption Fees Half Off on Many Dogs, Cats For Halloween at County Animal Shelters

By May Tjoa

    The cost to adopt many of the dogs and cats who need a home is half off on Halloween at San Diego County animal shelters. 

    The deal applies to dogs and cats with orange or black fur. 

    Adoption fees for applicable dogs are $35. Fees are $29 for applicable cats. 

    The fees include spaying or neutering, a microchip, current vaccinations and a free veterinary exam within the first 10 days of adoption, according to County Animal Services. 

    The special applies to all three county animal shelters located in Carlsbad, Bonita and the Linda Vista neighborhood. 

