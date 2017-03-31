Additional Lane to be Opened at Calexico West Port of Entry

An additional temporary southbound lane will be added next week at the Calexico West Land Port of Entry (LPOE), according to the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA).

The temporary lane will open at 8 a.m. on April 3 to ease traffic from the southbound State Route 111 heading into Mexico.

In January, one southbound lane was closed on the SR-111 for construction as part of the Calexico Expansion and Renovation Project.

According to the GSA, one lane on the northbound SR-111 will be reconfigured to move traffic from East 2nd Street and Imperial Avenue into a new southbound lane. This will allow construction work to continue at the port and decrease traffic.

GSA said all lanes will reopen on June 10 at 12 p.m. and the temporary southbound lane will be removed.

Motorists can also use State Route 7 to access the Calexico East Land Port of Entry.