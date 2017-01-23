Authorities have identified an active duty U.S. Navy service member struck and killed by a box truck in Oceanside this weekend.

The crash happened at approximately 4:30 p.m. Saturday on State Route 76 near Douglas Drive when officers responded to a report of a pedestrian hit by a car.

When officers arrived on scene, they found an unresponsive man in the road, police said.

Officers began CPR and the victim was soon taken by ambulance to the Tri City Medical Center, where he succumbed to his injuries.

The victim has been identified as 43-year-old Victor Velez, a Camp Pendleton active duty service member. He lived at Camp Pendleton with his family, according to Medical Examiner's office.

According to the ME's office, Velez was driving several people Saturday afternoon, heading eastbound on State Route 76.

Velez parked the car on the side of the road and got out of the car, possibly to address a mechanical problem, when he was struck by a box truck driving in the number two lane, police said.

The driver of the truck was identified as a 53-year-old Fallbrook man.

Alcohol and speed are not believed to be a factor in the collision, according to the preliminary investigation.

Velez died of multiple blunt force injuries, according to the ME's office. The manner of his death was ruled an accident.

The Oceanside Police Department's Traffic Services Unit is investigating.

Although there were witnesses to the collision, the Oceanside Police Department is requesting that anyone with information regarding the collision call Officer David Paul at (760) 435-4431.

No other information was immediately available.