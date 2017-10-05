Man Arrested, Accused in ATM Explosion

A couple robbers are still at large after blowing up two ATMs across San Diego. They detonated explosive devices inside the machine, in an effort to access the cash boxes inside. (Published Thursday, Aug. 17, 2017)

Robbers Blow up ATMs With Explosive Devices in San Diego

A man is in federal custody, accused of causing an ATM explosion at a San Diego gas station in August.

Scott Michael Petri faces a charge of using an explosive to damage property in connection with a robbery at the Chevron Station on Miramar Road between Kearny Villa and Black Mountain roads.

The ATM was damaged by a blast at approximately 3:30 a.m. on Sunday, August 13, according to a complaint filed in federal court.

Two men in a blue Ford Escape parked outside the gas station. One of the men got out and drilled a hole into the ATM and filled it with gasoline, FBI agents said.

Investigation into ATM Explosion

Court documents allege Petri used a cordless drill to make two holes in the ATM machine's housing. A second unidentified suspect then approached the ATM with an open flame, federal investigators said.

The complaint alleges Petri and his accomplice netted $7,000 in the robbery.

A confidential informant told investigators Petri and the accomplice bragged about two ATM bombings and two burglaries, according to the complaint.

Search warrants were served on September 28 at Petri's home and the home of the unidentified accomplice.

Law enforcement authorities say they found a drill, a gas cylinder and other equipment used in the blast. They say they also found clothing consistent with one of the suspects captured on surveillance video.

The August robbery was the second time this year an explosive device was used on an ATM in San Diego, according to the FBI.



The first attempt occurred on July 4 by the Cal Coast Credit Union bank on Ruffin Road by Ridehaven Court, next to a dance studio and other businesses.

Petri was not charged in the July incident.