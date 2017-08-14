Robber Blows Up Miramar ATM for Cash: Officials - NBC 7 San Diego
Robber Blows Up Miramar ATM for Cash: Officials

By Samantha Tatro

    NBC 7 Marianne Kushi reports on the investigation in the Miramar area.

    (Published 31 minutes ago)

    A robber blew up an ATM at a Miramar gas station to get cash, officials said. 

    Police, FBI and Bomb Squad officials first responded to the Chevron gas station in the 9600 block of Miramar Road, between Kearny Villa and Black Mountain Roads, around 6:30 a.m.

    The ATM was blown up with some type of explosive, police said, though they do not have further details. 

    It is unclear if money was taken from the ATM.

    No suspects have been identified. 

    The investigation is ongoing. 

    No other information was available.

    Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.

    Published at 10:41 AM PDT on Aug 13, 2017 | Updated 30 minutes ago

