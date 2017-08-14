Robber Blows Up Miramar ATM for Cash: Officials

NBC 7 Marianne Kushi reports on the investigation in the Miramar area.

A robber blew up an ATM at a Miramar gas station to get cash, officials said.

Police, FBI and Bomb Squad officials first responded to the Chevron gas station in the 9600 block of Miramar Road, between Kearny Villa and Black Mountain Roads, around 6:30 a.m.

The ATM was blown up with some type of explosive, police said, though they do not have further details.

It is unclear if money was taken from the ATM.

No suspects have been identified.

The investigation is ongoing.

No other information was available.

