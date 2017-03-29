AP Source: Gas Tax Funds $52 Billion California Road Plan

Officials want to hike gas taxes and vehicle fees to raise $52.4 billion over 10 years to fix California's roads and bridges.

A source tells The Associated Press that the package being announced Wednesday afternoon includes a proposed constitutional amendment to safeguard the money.

The source has direct knowledge of the proposal but would not be named because details had not been officially announced.

The proposal by Gov. Jerry Brown and Democratic leaders of the Legislature would boost gasoline excise taxes by 12 cents a gallon -- a 43 percent increase.

It also includes a sliding fee on vehicles, with owners of cheaper vehicles paying less.

The constitutional amendment would require that the money be spent only on transportation projects.