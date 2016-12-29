AAA Offering 'Tipsy Tow' During New Year's Eve

If you're celebrating New Year's Eve with a glass of wine, or several, you have options when it comes to getting back home.

AAA is offering free towing services for anyone unable to find a designated driver or a ride home from the festivities.

Drivers can call AAA and ask for a "Tipsy Tow" from 6 p.m. on Dec. 31 until 6 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2017.

The number to call is 1-800-400-4222.

But there are restrictions on the free towing service.

Only the driver and their vehicle will be able to use the service, not a passenger. The ride is almost limited to a one-way trip to the driver's residence and can only be used once.

If a driver is taken to a location not covered under the free tow, they will be asked to pay the rate charged by the tow truck company.

AAA also offered several tips and reminders for ringing in the New Year.

Prescription drugs and over-the-counter medications can also impair your driving skills and increase the effects of alcohol

Eat different kinds of food to help absorb the alcohol and drink lots of water

If you see an impaired driver, report them

Reach out to family and friends to drive you home if you consumed too much alcohol

Never ride in the car with someone who is under the influence

Have the number of a taxi or sober ride company saved on your phone

Use ride-share services like Uber and Lyft