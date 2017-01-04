The Consumer Technology Association's annual conference is January 5th through the 8th in Las Vegas. CES, as it's known, is essentially the world's biggest gadget show, featuring the future of technology and electronics. NBC 7's Todd Strain takes a look at what's going to be "hot" at this years CES. (Published Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017)

A Look into the Future at CES

It’s called the world’s biggest gadget show and it’s happening this week in Las Vegas.

The Consumer Technology Association's annual conference is January 5th through the 8th in Las Vegas. CES, as it's known, provides a glimpse into the future of technology and electronics.

This 50th year of CES will feature 3,800 exhibits, 2.6 million square feet of exhibit space and about 165,000 people are expected to attend, including many from San Diego.

North County resident Matt Dukleth, Program Manager for Netgear, said: “It’s like nerd fun land, with amazing sights and sounds.”

Dukleth is at CES to launch Netgear’s Arlo Go. Arlo Go is a high-definition video home security camera system that can be placed wherever there is cell phone coverage.

Dukleth said a “connected home” will be a huge theme of CES and something he’s looking forward to being part of, “Your phone is your command center, so when you’re away from home connecting back to your home is a natural fit, that’s where things are headed.”

San Diego businessman Eric Grab went to his first CES in 2003, he figures this year will be at least his 10th CES, “It’s sensory overload. It’s overwhelming because there are so many things to see and do. It’s tough to see everything.”

Historically, CES is known as a place to unveil industry and technology changing ideas, but Grab expects this year’s CES to be “less big bang and more incremental developments.”

Grab, a former Chief Technology Officer at DivX, has a new start-up company named Disruption Wave. Disruption Wave helps organizations and people ride the wave of technological change.

One thing Grab is very interested in this year is the evolution of virtual reality and ultra HD video, specifically 4K TV’s and 360 degree video, “I think 360 degree video is something that TV viewers will become accustomed to. 360 degree video allows you to change your point of view and angle.”

Dukleth and Grab say they’ve seen an increased presence at CES from San Diego businesses and innovators in recent years, but that Qualcomm is still king when it comes to local impact at CES.

“Qualcomm’s chips and technology are at the heart of CES, they’re everywhere, including in our Arlo Go,” said Dukleth.

“San Diego has positioned itself to diversify more and more with technology. The Bay Area is reaching a bubble, so I think there’s a nice core that could increase here locally,” said Grab.

CES officially starts Thursday, January 5th and runs through Sunday, January 8th.