9th Metro PCS Robbery Reported in San Diego | NBC 7 San Diego
By Jaspreet Kaur

    Cell phones and cash was stolen in an armed robbery from a Metro PCS store in the Serra Mesa neighborhood of San Diego Tuesday, the San Diego Police Department (SDPD) confirmed.

    This is the 9th reported armed robbery at a Metro PCS store in San Diego.

    The robbery occurred around 3:57 p.m. on the 2600 block of Mission Village Drive.

    Police have not yet confirmed if this incident was linked to the others.

    There were two suspects involved in the robbery--a 28-year old man with a beard, wearing a gray hoodie, shorts and a 25-year old man wearing a gray shirt and pants. 

    The 28-year old suspect had been carrying a handgun.

    No other information was available.

    Check back for updates on this breaking news.

    Published 17 minutes ago

