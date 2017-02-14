9th Metro PCS Robbery Reported in San Diego

Cell phones and cash was stolen in an armed robbery from a Metro PCS store in the Serra Mesa neighborhood of San Diego Tuesday, the San Diego Police Department (SDPD) confirmed.

This is the 9th reported armed robbery at a Metro PCS store in San Diego.

The robbery occurred around 3:57 p.m. on the 2600 block of Mission Village Drive.

Police have not yet confirmed if this incident was linked to the others.

There were two suspects involved in the robbery--a 28-year old man with a beard, wearing a gray hoodie, shorts and a 25-year old man wearing a gray shirt and pants.

The 28-year old suspect had been carrying a handgun.

No other information was available.

Check back for updates on this breaking news.